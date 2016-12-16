Aiza Luna wins Pinoy Pop Star

L-r: Ryan Mendoza, 1st Runner Up; Aiza Luna, Grand Champion, and Kristina Gamurot Suban, 2nd Runner Up.

Photo by Anthony Lapuz

WINNIPEG – Twelve talented singers from Winnipeg’s Filipino community performed to a near sell-out house at Jubilee Place Concert Hall on Friday, December 9, 2016. The event was the Grand Finals of the Pinoy Pop Star singing competition, a joint production of Pilipino Express News Magazine, 71 Lab Rats Events and Promotions and Disenyo Graphics.

Aiza Luna was named Grand Champion, taking home the top prize of $1,000 and a trophy. Aiza is a clinical resource nurse in the Hemodialysis Unit at Seven Oaks General Hospital. She sang Céline Dion’s showpiece, I Surrender, using the whole stage to captivate the audience.

Eighteen-year-old newcomer Ryan Mendoza was named First Runner Up as well as People’s Choice Awardee, winning $700 and a trophy. Performing in costume as a downtrodden character from Victor Hugo’s novel Les Misérables, Ryan gave a skilful and emotionally charged rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from the Broadway musical.

Kristina Lorraine Gamurot Suban was 2nd Runner Up, winning $500 and a trophy. She sang the Shirley Bassey classic, The Greatest Performance of My Life. She was also the Adult Champion of CKJS Radio’s Tuklas Talino in 2006.

During the tabulation of the scores, the audience was also treated to performances from past Pinoy Pop Star winners Jesse James Baris (2009 First Runner Up), Daisy Crisostomo (2010 First Runner Up) and Elsaida Alerta, the Grand Champion of 2009.

Winnipeg band Elesi added some exciting live music to the show with a set of six songs, fronted by lead singers Moises “Jay-R” Duot and Arlene Samaniego.

Judging the performances

Throughout the semi-final and grand final levels of Pinoy Pop Star, the singers were judged on technical as well as artistic criteria. As emcee Lucille Nolasco explained to the audience on both evenings, the judges were directed to score each singer between a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 60% for technical merit, and between 20% and 40% for artistic merit. The technical component encompasses voice quality, tone, pitch, voice dynamics and, rhythm and timing. The artistic component includes interpretation, style, stage presence, confidence, originality, and creativity.

This year’s Pinoy Pop Star benefitted from a panel of six highly qualified judges who were introduced to the audience at the opening of the competition.

Frank Urbano studied music at the Conservatory of Music at the University of Manitoba. He has performed with the prestigious Philippine Orchestra, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and UM Orchestra. He is also the band leader and arranger for the Winnipeg band, Aftertouch.

Anita Lubosch toured extensively across Canada singing lead vocals and playing guitar and keyboards in professional rock bands. She is now a sound editor and composer for film and television with a professional certification in Composing and Orchestrating for Film and TV with Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Jon Malek played bass in the University of Manitoba jazz band. He also plays guitar with a variety of bands.

Anne Caprice Claros is a poet who plays multiple woodwind instruments including flute and tenor saxophone. She also plays bagpipes with 402 squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Ayen Dandan Zamora comes from a musical family. She is co-host of Pinoy Saturday Night on CKJS Radio with her husband Maui Zamora. Together they operate MP Studium Photography & Music Production. She has also played a large part in organizing and hosting contests such as CKJS Tuklas Talino and Pinoy Pop Star.

Michel Majul-Ibarra, the chairperson of the panel of judges, studied voice in the Philippines with May Bayot, the elder sister of acclaimed singer Lani Misalucha. She also took voice lessons in Canada through the Royal Conservatory of Music, completing a series of theoretical exams and singing exams in various styles such as Italian, German, French, Russian and contemporary music. She scored the Conservatory’s highest mark in Manitoba in one of her voice exams. Majul-Ibarra was also the Tuklas Talino Grand Champion in 1997. Aside from performing with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society and for events such as the Pan Am Games, the World Beat Festival, and Folklorama, she has taught voice lessons for many years, and worked as the Voice Program Director with Keyboard Ventures Music School in Winnipeg.

Pilipino Express publishers Emmie Joaquin, Paul Morrow, Rey-ar Reyes, and partners Voltaire Ronatay and Kelly Legaspi of 71 Lab Rats Events and Productions thank the judges for sharing the their time and effort, and for applying their valuable experience and knowledge to determine the winners of Pinoy Pop Star Season 3.

Thanks also to: emcee Lucille Nolasco – for wrangling a lot of information while keeping the show running smoothly; sound engineer Maui Zamora and house manager/lighting director Adrian Enns – for overcoming early technical difficulties to deliver a technically flawless show; and accountant Imelda dela Cruz – for setting up the software and calculating of the overall scores.

Aira Jhezl Manalo singing Beyoncé’s “Halo”

Aiza Luna takes top honours singing the Céline Dion showpiece, “I Surrender”

Aiza Luna and friends

Arzie Paasa singing “This is the Moment” from the Broadway musical “Jekyl & Hyde”

Charmaine Moreno singing “All I Ask”

Special guest Daisy Crisostomo

Special guests, ELESI

Special Guest Elsaida Alerta

Geena Navales singing “One Night Only” from the Broadway musical “Dream Girls”

Hazel Alcantara singing “Isang Lahi”

Special Guest Jesse James Baris

Joselito Licardo singing “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again”

The winners with the judges

Kristina Lorraine Gamurot Suban, 2nd Runner Up, singing the Shirley Bassey classic, “The Greatest Performance of My Life”

Kristina Lorraine Gamurot Suban, 2nd Runner Up

Leandro Yap singing “Lady”

Lucille Nolasco, emcee

Robbie Ambrosio singing "New York State of Mind"

Rocel Roy Calumna singing “What Kind of Fool Am I?”

Ryan Mendoza, 1st Runner Up and People’s Choice Awardee

Ryan Mendoza, in the costume of a character from Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables,” singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from the Broadway Musical. Ryan was named 1st Runner Up and won the People’s Choice Award

The winners with the production team





























