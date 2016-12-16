The bee has landed Jollibee opens its first Canadian restaurant in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Christmas has always been a time for sharing, endless get-togethers and surprises but for Winnipeg’s Filipino community, this year seems a little jollier. Today, December 15, 2016, Winnipeg officially welcomed the arrival of Jollibee, the most beloved fast food chain in the Philippines.

People started to arrive as early as 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, braving an overnight wind chill temperature of -36C just to be among the first customers at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Warm-up trailers were provided for the more than 100 die-hard Jollibee fans and tickets were distributed to keep people from standing outside the doors all night. Jollibee's first customers in Canada were Jason Ladera and his son Wilfred.

Jason Ladera and his son Wilfred holding the tickets that made them Jollibee's first customers in Canada – after a long night of waiting in frigid temperatures



Jollibee Winnipeg, being the first store in Canada and the 35th store in North America, embodies yet another milestone for the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC). Located in an undoubtedly accessible site, the restaurant at 1406 Ellice Avenue opened its doors to excited crowds today.

Starting in 1978 with seven restaurants in the Philippines, Jollibee has grown to be the largest fast food chain brand with more than 950 restaurants within the country and more than 150 international restaurants.

“The Jollibee family is incredibly excited to break ground in Canada to serve the thousands of Filipino-Canadians and Jollibee fans alike. It has been a joy to see the happiness families experience when visiting our locations in the USA and we are thrilled to now bring that same feeling into Canada at such a festive time like this,” said Jose Miñana, Jollibee Foods Corporation’s Group President for North America and Foreign Franchise Brands.

Jollibee Winnipeg expects thousands of customers will soon drop in to get reacquainted with – or to taste for the first time – their famous “Chickenjoy,” which has been renamed “Jolly Crispy Chicken” for the Canadian market due to a trademark conflict in this country. However, the company assures customers that it is “the same crispylicious and juicylicious fried chicken Filipinos have come to love.” There is also Jolly Spaghetti and, of course, unique to Jollibee, their amazing Peach Mango Pie. In addition to these menu-favourites, Jollibee offers a wide selection of delicious meals and treats that is sure to cater to everyone.

“Winnipeg is a fitting choice for Jollibee’s first Canadian store because it has the largest density of Filipinos to the total population of the city. Every Filipino wants to be reminded of the taste of home, especially during Christmas, and I think there is no other fast food brand out there that can deliver that but Jollibee,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Vice President and General Manager for JFC North America. She spoke of the unmistakable anticipation Filipinos in Canada have had. The company received thousands of requests to expand into Canada. To which they responded, “we will, when we find the right location.” After years of planning, they finally found the perfect place – Winnipeg. Dela Cruz says, “It’s really a matter of finding the right location. It allows us to open a restaurant that our kababayans can really be proud of.”

Next year, Jollibee is expecting to open a second location in Winnipeg in the Northgate Shopping Centre and two locations in Ontario – in Scarborough and Mississauga. Additionally, the company is looking to expand further and is hoping to establish locations in Edmonton and Vancouver in 2018.

Dela Cruz emphasized Jollibee’s intention to remain local. “As we expand, we want all of our supplies to come from within.” Currently, the company imports items from the United States but is in the process of finding local suppliers. Nonetheless, certain items will continuously be imported from the Philippines. These include the “secret” spice they use to flavour their much-loved Jolly Crispy Chicken and their Peach Mango Pie. To this, Dela Cruz comments, “Where else can you get Philippine mangoes?”

If you are missing home or are just in need of an ultimate genuine Filipino food experience, Jollibee is the perfect place for you. It is a place where families come together to not only share hearty and delicious food but to also create happy memories that will last a lifetime.

– by Anne Claros





























































































Anne Claros (left) with Maribeth Dela Cruz, Vice President and General Manager for Jollibee Foods Corporation North America

































