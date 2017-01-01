A bill calling for the return of the death penalty in the Philippines will be “a priority for discussion in the Senate” in the New Year, said Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III. “I feel that there’ll be many who will oppose that but we need to talk about it… we’ll give everyone time to discuss it,” Pimentel said.

On December 7, the committee on justice endorsed the measure for plenary consideration. Heinous crimes covered by the bill include treason, qualified piracy, qualified bribery, parricide, murder, rape, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, robbery with violence, destructive arson, plunder, carjacking, importation of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, sale, trading, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs, maintenance of a drug den, manufacture of dangerous drugs, and cultivation or culture of plants classified as dangerous drugs.

Leyte Rep. Vicente Veloso, whose subcommittee helped draft death penalty bill, said he would also like to include crimes such human trafficking, illegal recruitment, plunder, and economic sabotage.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, justice committee chairman, said in a television interview, “We will further refine it… It will still undergo a long legislative process. I am certain that what the House will eventually pass will be different from what we have approved in the committee.” “Not all those found possessing illegal drugs would face the death penalty,” he said.

Opposition Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay accused the justice committee of railroading the measure.

“The positions of the various resource persons and organizations against the death penalty were never discussed by the mother committee,” he said. “The fundamental question on the existence of compelling reasons for the revival of the death penalty as required by the Constitution was never answered. In fact, there would never be compelling reasons to abrogate life and derogate the sanctity and inviolability of life,” said Lagman.

Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Leila de Lima are expected to oppose the bill.

The Catholic Church is also opposing the return of the death penalty.

“We would continue with our anti-death penalty campaign and inform the politicians that this is not the solution to our problems,” said Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo.

Batangas Archbishop Ramon Arguelles said he has already communicated the Church’s position to Batangas lawmakers.

“I am confident that all the Batangueño congressmen and women will oppose the re-imposition of the death penalty,” he said.

Vice President Leni Robredo said in early December, “It seems the committee rushed the approval of the bill to accommodate the wishes of the President… We question why the House committee on justice approved the bill even though its proponents failed to show sufficient evidence and studies to support how the death penalty is a deterrent to crimes. They also failed to sufficiently answer questions of those who oppose the bill,” she added.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) said the death penalty has never been a deterrent to crime and called it “an archaic form of punishment” in a letter to the editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer on December 29. “Experience shows that crime rates continued to rise even during the time that the death penalty was in force, said Ephraim Cortez, NUPL secretary general.

President Duterte, who is pushing for re-imposition of the death penalty, has implied that capital punishment was unsuccessful in the past because it was not used often enough, saying he would have five or six executions daily.

“Restore it and I will execute criminals every day – five or six. That’s for real,” said Duterte at a birthday celebration for Senator Manny Pacquiao in General Santos City on December 17, 2016.

Ephraim Cortez of the NUPL pointed out that worse than being ineffective, “the death penalty is an instrument of injustice considering that only the poor, the oppressed and the marginalized… the same segment of society who cannot afford to engage the service of competent lawyers of their choice, are the only ones who are convicted and sentenced to death.

“The absence of competent legal representation, combined with a legal and judicial system that is tainted by partiality and corruption, makes this same segment of society vulnerable. In the end, only the poor and innocent would basically face the gallows, while the notorious and guilty ones would be spared.”

Cortez said the NUPL represents clients who are often arrested, charged and singled out for prosecution because of their political beliefs. They are charged with contrived criminal complaints by state forces and/or their state agents to force their silence. And many of them are being charged with common crimes punishable by death under the approved bill.

Meanwhile, although the president’s bloody drug war has already in effect executed more than 6,000 people since his election last May – in police operations, vigilante murders, and extrajudicial killings – the drug problem persists.