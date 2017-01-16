Stronger ties

Kevin & Cindy Lamoureux talk immigration in the Philippines

Kevin Lamoureux, MP for Winnipeg North, tried several modes of transport, including kalabaw, during his recent trip to the Philippines to give free immigration seminars.

Kevin Lamoureux, the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, and his daughter Cindy Lamoureux, the Manitoba Member of the Legislative Assembly for Burrows Constituency, recently returned from a visit to the Philippines where they hosted several free immigration workshops. This is Kevin Lamoureux’s account of their trip.



Every two or three years I make a point of going to the Philippines. I do so for a number of reasons. My office deals with over 400 immigration files each month. The Philippines and India make up over 90 per cent of those files. So I am sure you can appreciate why it is that I see the benefit of hosting free immigration workshops every time I go. I like to promote and assist wherever I can for people to come to Canada, and in particular Manitoba – especially when it helps people back here in Winnipeg, which is most often the case.

Manitoba needs immigration. In fact, if it were not for immigration, our population would have declined over the past 10-plus years. Today there are several provinces that are suffering from a decreasing population and they are now appealing to Ottawa for help; they want more immigrants. It is easy for me to say that Canada needs the Philippines more than the Philippines needs Canada, and we in Manitoba are in a great position to capitalize on that need.

I do not meet with Canadian embassy people every time I go to Philippines, but given my role in Ottawa and because I was with Cindy, who is now the MLA for Burrows, I thought it would be a good idea to do so this time. The immigration talks went well but for me but it was the meeting with our new Ambassador that really impressed me. We share in the belief that 2017 will be an incredible year for both countries to explore the potential relationship we could have. This is due to a number of reasons including major international events that will be taking place this year where both countries will be present. I hope to expand on these events in future stories.

Along with the workshops, I met with elected officials. Even though it was the holiday season, I was able to formally meet with two politicians – one was a special guest just last year here in Winnipeg. Vice Governor Daniel Fernando from Bulacan invited me to his home in Malolos where we had a wonderful meal, and talked about how to promote stronger ties between Canada and the Philippines.

The municipal Mayor of Guimba, Nueva Ecija, Jose R. Dizon hosted me overnight in his home. During the day Cindy and I hosted our fourth immigration workshop, which was conducted in a public hall right behind the Guimba City Hall complex.

Prior to the workshop, the mayor gave us a wonderful tour of the Municipal grounds including inside City Hall. MLA for River Heights, Jon Gerrard joined us that day for the tour. It is the first time I visited a city Hall where there were fewer than one hundred people around. In all of my previous trips I found that City Hall facilities are usually packed with people. One of the benefits of visiting during the holiday season is the ease of getting around in the mornings.

For my daughter Cindy and me, 2017 got off to a great start. We brought in the New Year from the rooftop of a small resort in San Mateo, Rizal. The fireworks started around 10:00 p.m. and when I went to sleep at around 1:00 a.m. I could still hear some fireworks going off. For supper on December 31 we ate freshly cooked Philippine style lechon over coals. The skin was incredibly delicious. Whenever I go to the Philippines food is always a big part of the program as I enjoy the unique tastes of wherever I visit. I have not had the time yet to go to the new Jollibee here in Winnipeg (the first one in Canada) but in the Philippines, there is no doubt that Jollibee dominates the fast food industry. Cindy ate there often.

Cindy and I did a lot more than just work and eat. For the first time I was able to actually drive a tricycle with two passengers. It turned out my daughter’s driving was somewhat better than mine. But in fairness, she does ride a motorcycle here in Winnipeg.

The last time I visited Nueva Ecija, I had a ride in a cart pulled by a huge water buffalo or kalabaw. Well this time I actually rode one, no saddle but I did have a blanket. I was a bit nervous – after all those horns are real. During our time there we travelled by MRT/LRT, Jeepney, aircon taxi and other modes of transportation. The bottom line was we were able to get around, and that we did.

No visit to the Philippines would be complete without checking out the markets and the Mall of Asia. We were into January and the Mall of Asia still had a wonderful Christmas Display, which was attracting hundreds of people. For me, as nice as the malls are, I much prefer the street markets where people are often crammed shoulder to shoulder and the challenge of negotiations is perfected. I am always amazed by how prices fluctuate depending on the skill of the negotiator and the willingness of him or her to just walk away. I find it is always best to walk and talk for the first hour or so before you buy anything; it helps warm you up to the challenge and you get a better appreciation on price points

Last year I became one of the two chairs of the Canada Philippine Parliamentary Friendship Group. Over the past number of months I have seen first hand the Prime Minister’s personal interest in the Philippines and the expressions of interest from no fewer than 30 members of Parliament. It is my hope that with my past experiences and in my current role in the government, 2017 will be a good year with respect to strengthening the relationship between two great nations.

Reported to the Pilipino Express by Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal MP for Winnipeg North



















Cindy Lamoureux, MLA for Burrows & Kevin Lamoureux, MP Winnipeg North





with Guimba Mayor Jose R. Dizon

with Bulacan Vice-Governor Daniel Fernando

at a Jollibee restaurant





















