A purpose-driven talent

Paul Ong and his music that gives

General Wolfe School computer lab receives 15 new laptops from Paul Ong's fundraising concerts



by Lucille Nolasco

WINNIPEG – The new year is shaping up to be a good one for the staff and students of General Wolfe School in West End Winnipeg, thanks to their new mobile computer lab. The lab features a generous donation of 15 brand new laptop computers provided by local singer, Paul Ong.

Paul staged a successful Christmas Concert For A Cause and album launch on November 26th, 2016 at the Portage Avenue Church. This was the third of his solo concerts after his sold-out shows last April and October of 2015.

This most recent show, according to Paul, was a dream that was years in the making. “My mom and I have wanted to do a Christmas concert for a long time. This year it became a reality. Another goal that has been realized is my album launching during the show. I am very grateful to everyone who has been instrumental in making all these a reality.”

Paul, who has been singing since he was four years old, considers singing as something natural to him and is something that he has always loved doing. His experiences with Canada’s Got Talent in 2012 and the World Championship of the Performing Arts (WCOPA) in 2015 were among the highlights of his musical journey, so far.

“Knowing that my music brings pleasure and joy to others makes me feel very good as a performer. It is my belief that most of the time, it is not the stage or venue that matters, but the purpose of the production. The show this year is a small step in using my music for a greater cause than just pure entertainment.”

The Concert For A Cause was special for the beneficiary school as well; about 100 of their junior high students got involved as performers or volunteers. The students were able to showcase their talents through a jazz band, dancing and singing.

Student Hser Htee said, “The show really brought out what General Wolfe is about – diversity. I was so happy to be one of the performers because it gave me an opportunity to show my love for singing. And the computers would really help us a lot with our upcoming projects, research, inquiry projects and, especially the EduFair.”

Likewise, Louis Salonga considers the experience an enjoyable and exciting one. “It was a perfect night of celebration! You could feel that the community spirit was loud and bright. That night our different talents brought us together, and it was a night we won’t soon forget. The new computers that we received from the event will aid us in class both academically and practically makes our studying easier.”

Paul, who is a Special Education Resource Teacher at General Wolfe School couldn’t help feeling proud of these students. “I hope that through this opportunity, they will feel empowered and motivated to keep pursuing their talents and goals,” Paul said.

English teacher Heather Gowler says she and the other staff members are very fortunate to work in such a vibrant community with so many talented kids. “Paul Ong’s performance and the showcased talents of our students in our Arts program was a perfect way to celebrate the festive season. And the mobile lab will benefit all of the students. It was a magical evening.”

Many school divisions include a laptop in the list of school supplies that are given to students once they start the school year. But in schools in the inner city like General Wolfe, which has about 450 students in Grades 7 to 9, many of the students cannot afford a laptop, said teacher Mario Cueto. “Technology enhances learning across all subject areas from Math to Science, not to mention the amount and speed of information available to students. Having 15 laptops configured into a pod will provide more opportunity for technology and information that our classrooms can access. It is truly a great gift.”

Paul is hoping that his Concert For A Cause will be an annual community event celebrated towards the last quarter of the year, featuring youth and local performers advocating for a good cause benefitting the community. Further into the future, he would like to build a foundation through his music.

“I think that aside from entertainment, the bigger purpose of my music is to use it for more meaningful and relevant purposes. Making a difference, touching people’s lives, empowering others and contributing to the community.”

For more about Paul Ong and his projects, you can connect with him on Facebook or through Paul Ong Productions.

















General Wolfe School computer lab receives 15 new laptops from Paul Ong's fundraising concerts

General Wolfe School computer lab receives 15 new laptops from Paul Ong's fundraising concerts

Photo by Alex Canlapan

























Have a comment on this article? Send us your feedback.