Diversity is our strength

WINNIPEG – Many new Canadians in Winnipeg and throughout the country are nervous in the current climate of anti-immigrant policies south of the border, and now the mass murder of six Muslims in a Ste. Foy, Quebec mosque on Sunday, Jan. 29.

In the first days of his administration, U.S. President Donald Trump has already signed several executive orders including a directive to build his promised multi-billion dollar wall on the Mexican border and a travel ban, signed on Friday, January 27, that excludes people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a message of comfort to refugees and immigrants affected on the following day:

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

The travel ban, which was announced without any clear instructions to U.S. immigration and customs officials, caused anger and confusion throughout the world, and sparked spontaneous mass protests in the U.S., Canada and abroad.

Protests are also planned for Winnipeg, outside the U.S. Consulate at 201 Portage Avenue on Friday, February 3. A Facebook group called No One is Illegal – Winnipeg Treaty One Territory, is organizing the event called “No Ban, No Wall.”

Have a comment on this article? Send us your feedback.