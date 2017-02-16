Running barefoot on Roxas Boulevard

Norman Aceron Garcia ran 16 kilometres barefoot for a charity event. Photo courtesty of World Vision Philippines

Pilipino Express columnist Norman Aceron Garcia ran 16 kilometres barefoot along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on February 5. It was his participation in the Run and Raise 2017 charity event.

With the slogan, “I run barefoot so they don’t have to,” Norman raised P182,000 ($4,700 CAD) from 134 donors for his chosen charity, World Vision Philippines. He placed 21st in overall ranking after his 90-minute run and he did while carrying sampaguita flowers, bags of chicharon snacks, and a basket of balut eggs – to represent children engaged in child labour.

“Although I ran barefoot alone, I certainly didn’t race alone. Behind the scenes, the majority of the preparations were done by Jun Godornes, Jan Therese Queyquep, and the rest of World Vision Team that I met that morning. I actually did the simplest thing; I put one barefoot forward, and repeated. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in them!” said Norman.



















































































