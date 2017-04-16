It’s time to vote!

Vote for Florfina [Flor] Marcelino –

RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Award

Winnipeg’s Florfina [Flor] Marcelino is one of the Top 75 finalists for the 9th annual RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards. From this list, the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants will be determined by the number of votes garnered through online voting and by a panel of judges.

These awards are also known as a People’s Choice Award – so voting is an important part of the process to narrow down the shortlist to the final Top 25.

Flor Marcelino has always been one of the most esteemed leaders in the Filipino-Canadian community. She is admired for her compassion, humility, and unconditional commitment to help others.

She is currently the MLA for Logan Constituency and the first woman of colour ever to be elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manitoba.

The following is Marcelino’s biography that appears on the Canadian Immigrant Awards voting portal:

“Born in the Philippines, Florfina Marcelino and her family moved to Winnipeg in 1982, and have called Manitoba home ever since. In 2007, she became the first woman of colour ever elected to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly, and, in 2009, the first person of ethnic background to be given a cabinet position in the history of the Manitoba Legislature.

She was given the portfolios of culture, heritage and tourism, and later multiculturalism and literacy, overseeing the NDP government’s increasing investments in adult learning and literacy, and liaised with the many multicultural organizations across Manitoba.

She was re-elected MLA for Logan in 2011 and 2016. She also became the NDP Party’s interim leader in 2016, after the former leader and premier Greg Selinger resigned. She is now Interim Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

While some were surprised that she was chosen as interim leader, she was cited as someone who everyone could work with. She also has deep roots in Manitoba’s large Filipino community.

Prior to her political career, Marcelino was a small business owner, editor of The Philippine Times, and worked as a support staff member at Red River College for 17 years.

Marcelino has faced many challenges, including a brain tumour in 2002 that affected her speech. Marcelino hasn’t let this obstacle slow her down overall. She is the mother of five adult children and grandmother to four boys.

She is also an active community leader and has served on the Premier’s Economic Advisory Council, and been involved with Project Peacemakers, St. Stephen’s-Broadway Foundation, the Broadway Disciples United Church and its international affiliate, the Global Ministries Board and the Tagig Association of Manitoba.”

The RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Award is presented by the Canadian Immigrant Magazine and supported by RBC Royal Bank in celebration of immigrants who have made significant contributions to Canada.

Two Manitobans from the Filipino community have been given this award in the past, namely, Perla Javate (2016) and the Hon. Dr. Rey Pagtakhan (2012).

Winners for the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants will be announced in June 2017. Each will receive a plaque and $500 toward a charity of their choice.

Encourage your friends, family and colleagues to vote for Florfina Marcelino.

You still have time to vote. Deadline for online voting is May 22, 2017.

Vote online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/rbctop25

