WINNIPEG – Tony award winning singer Lea Salonga returned to Winnipeg for another sold-out show with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at the Club Regent Event Centre on April 27.

“I had a blast singing with Maestro Mickelthwate and the Winnipeg Symphony in 2015, I couldn’t wait to perform with them again in April,” said Salonga. “The audiences in Winnipeg are so great and very supportive. We put together a very special show with a few old favourites and some exciting new songs.”

Recognized around the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress best known for her role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, which first performed in 1989. She was asked to return in 1999 to close the musical in London and again in 2001 to close the Broadway production.