WINNIPEG – Tony award winning singer Lea Salonga returned to Winnipeg for another sold-out show with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at the Club Regent Event Centre on April 27.
“I had a blast singing with Maestro Mickelthwate and the Winnipeg Symphony in 2015, I couldn’t wait to perform with them again in April,” said Salonga. “The audiences in Winnipeg are so great and very supportive. We put together a very special show with a few old favourites and some exciting new songs.”
Recognized around the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress best known for her role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, which first performed in 1989. She was asked to return in 1999 to close the musical in London and again in 2001 to close the Broadway production.
|
In addition to the Tony award she received for Miss Saigon, she has also won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival.
Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honour of “Disney Legend” in August of 2011.
Currently, Lea Salonga is a judge on the Philippine version of The Voice. She also appears as a judge in the third season of The Voice Kids.
