New regulation raises age of dependent child

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Ahmed Hussen, announced on May 3 that the maximum age of a dependent child will be raised from 19 to under 22. The move is intended to aid family reunification for immigrants in Canada.

The new age limit will come into effect, on October 24, 2017. The increased age will apply to new applications for all immigration programs under Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including for refugees. Children who are 22 years of age or older and who rely on their parents due to a physical or mental health condition will continue to be considered dependent children.

“Raising the age of dependents lets more families stay together. This will bring economic and social gains to our country as it enhances our attractiveness as a destination of choice for immigrants and refugees,” said Minister Hussen.

In 2016, the number of parent and grandparent sponsorship applications accepted each year was doubled to 10,000, and the government announced that processing times for most sponsored spouses and partners would be reduced to 12 months.

