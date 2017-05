WINNIPEG – Garbed in their colourful and eye-catching tops and leggings, a big crowd of Zumba dance lovers delighted visitors at The Forks on Saturday, May 13, with their spirited Zumba Flash Mob performance. The Winnipeg event is part of a Canada-wide Zumba Flash Mob to showcase Zumba love in Canada. – Garbed in their colourful and eye-catching tops and leggings, a big crowd of Zumba dance lovers delighted visitors at The Forks on Saturday, May 13, with their spirited Zumba Flash Mob performance. The Winnipeg event is part of a Canada-wide Zumba Flash Mob to showcase Zumba love in Canada. Read more of this story from first-time flash mobber, ZIN Lucille Nolasco.